Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Minerals is a leading provider of essential minerals that solve nature’s challenges, including salt for winter roadway safety and other consumer, industrial and agricultural uses, and specialty plant nutrition minerals that improve the quality and yield of crops. The company produces its minerals at locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Brazil and the U.K. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. “

CMP has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CL King lifted their price target on Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Shares of CMP traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,357. Compass Minerals International has a 1-year low of $47.10 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a positive return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,316,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,781,000 after acquiring an additional 208,238 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,938,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,271,000 after acquiring an additional 472,016 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 15,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

