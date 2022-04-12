CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Tikvah Management Llc Buys 9,104 Shares

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Tikvah Management Llc bought 9,104 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $65,912.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tikvah Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 8,725 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $60,464.25.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 100,000 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $705,000.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 11,297 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $84,388.59.

On Friday, April 1st, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 8,234 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $61,837.34.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 10,149 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $75,610.05.

On Monday, February 28th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 16,160 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,120.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 8,085 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $53,199.30.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Tikvah Management Llc bought 9,549 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $63,500.85.

On Friday, February 18th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 43,388 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $287,662.44.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 76,801 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $547,591.13.

Shares of CMPO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.50. The stock had a trading volume of 63,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,330. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.36.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMPO shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on CompoSecure in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMPO. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the fourth quarter valued at $10,905,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in CompoSecure during the 4th quarter worth $4,105,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CompoSecure during the 4th quarter worth about $3,284,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,697,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,404,000.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

