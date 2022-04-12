CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Tikvah Management Llc Purchases 45,199 Shares

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Tikvah Management Llc acquired 45,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.30 per share, with a total value of $375,151.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tikvah Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 8,725 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $60,464.25.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 100,000 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $705,000.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 11,297 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $84,388.59.

On Friday, April 1st, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 8,234 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $61,837.34.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 10,149 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $75,610.05.

On Monday, February 28th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 16,160 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,120.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 8,085 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $53,199.30.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 9,549 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $63,500.85.

On Friday, February 18th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 43,388 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $287,662.44.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 76,801 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $547,591.13.

CMPO stock opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.32. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $10.69.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth about $417,000.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

