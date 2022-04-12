Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) vs. Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) Critical Review

Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM – Get Rating) and Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Concord Medical Services shares are held by institutional investors. 46.5% of Concord Medical Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Concord Medical Services and Oncology Institute’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concord Medical Services N/A N/A N/A Oncology Institute N/A 78.66% 7.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Concord Medical Services and Oncology Institute, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concord Medical Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Oncology Institute 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Concord Medical Services has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oncology Institute has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Concord Medical Services and Oncology Institute’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concord Medical Services $34.18 million 2.24 -$47.51 million N/A N/A Oncology Institute $203.00 million 2.57 -$10.93 million N/A N/A

Oncology Institute has higher revenue and earnings than Concord Medical Services.

Summary

Oncology Institute beats Concord Medical Services on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Concord Medical Services (Get Rating)

Concord Medical Services Holding Ltd. engages in the operation of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers. It provides radiotherapy and diagnostic equipment leasing services to hospitals; and sale of medical equipment and the provision of radiotherapy and diagnostic equipment leasing and management services to hospitals, It operates through Network Business and Hospital Business segments. The company was founded on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Oncology Institute (Get Rating)

The Oncology Institute is involved in providing value-based oncology care. The Oncology Institute, formerly known as DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

