Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Construction Partners also reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.23 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROAD. Bank of America upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Construction Partners by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 480.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners stock opened at $26.03 on Friday. Construction Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 76.56 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

