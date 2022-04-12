ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on ContraFect from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $3.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.29. The firm has a market cap of $152.61 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.57. ContraFect has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $4.76.

ContraFect ( NASDAQ:CFRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.13. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ContraFect will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFRX. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in ContraFect by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 30,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.44% of the company’s stock.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

