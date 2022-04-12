Contrasting Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) & Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND)

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of Alzamend Neuro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Alzamend Neuro and Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alzamend Neuro N/A -80.23% -72.81% Ligand Pharmaceuticals 20.78% 10.29% 6.36%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alzamend Neuro and Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alzamend Neuro N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ligand Pharmaceuticals $277.13 million 6.44 $57.14 million $3.34 31.70

Ligand Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Alzamend Neuro.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Alzamend Neuro and Ligand Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alzamend Neuro 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00

Alzamend Neuro presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 995.24%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $198.75, indicating a potential upside of 87.71%. Given Alzamend Neuro’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Alzamend Neuro is more favorable than Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals beats Alzamend Neuro on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alzamend Neuro (Get Rating)

Alzamend Neuro, Inc., an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. Its pipeline includes AL001, an ionic cocrystal technology delivering a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and AL002, a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children. The company also offers Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; and Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; and Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression. In addition, it provides Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension. The company's partners and licenses programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of cancer, seizure, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver and kidney disease, and other diseases. Further, it sells Captisol materials. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

