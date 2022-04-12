Contrasting Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) & Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) and Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.0% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are held by institutional investors. 30.2% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Fresh Del Monte Produce and Green Thumb Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresh Del Monte Produce 1.88% 4.41% 2.38% Green Thumb Industries N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Fresh Del Monte Produce and Green Thumb Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresh Del Monte Produce 0 0 0 0 N/A Green Thumb Industries 0 0 8 0 3.00

Green Thumb Industries has a consensus target price of $51.33, suggesting a potential upside of 190.51%. Given Green Thumb Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Green Thumb Industries is more favorable than Fresh Del Monte Produce.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fresh Del Monte Produce and Green Thumb Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresh Del Monte Produce $4.25 billion 0.29 $80.00 million $1.68 15.60 Green Thumb Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fresh Del Monte Produce has higher revenue and earnings than Green Thumb Industries.

Summary

Fresh Del Monte Produce beats Green Thumb Industries on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce (Get Rating)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services. It offers pineapples, fresh-cut fruit, fresh-cut vegetables, melons, and vegetables; non-tropical fruits, such as grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, and kiwis; other fruit and vegetables, and avocados; and prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, and meals and snacks. The company also engages in the sale of poultry and meat products; and third-party freight services business. In addition, it manufactures and sells plastic and box products, such as bins, trays, bags, and boxes. The company offers its products under the Del Monte brand, as well as under other brands, such as UTC, Rosy, Fruit Express, Just Juice, Fruitini, Mann's Logo, Arcadian Harvest, Nourish Bowls, Broccolini, Caulilini, Better Burger Leaf, RomaLeaf, and other regional brands. It markets and distributes its products to retail stores, club stores, convenience stores, wholesalers, distributors, and foodservice operators. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. was founded in 1886 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

About Green Thumb Industries (Get Rating)

Green Thumb Industries Inc. manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr. Solomon's, Beboe, and other brands. The company distributes its products primarily to third-party retail stores, as well as sells finished products directly to consumers in its own retail stores. As of March 25, 2021, it owned and operated 55 retail stores in the United States. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

