Contrasting FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) & Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC)

Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) and FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Procaps Group S.A and FSD Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Procaps Group S.A N/A N/A -14.61% FSD Pharma N/A -56.31% -49.11%

2.3% of Procaps Group S.A shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of FSD Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of Procaps Group S.A shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Procaps Group S.A and FSD Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Procaps Group S.A $106.83 million 8.47 -$36.92 million N/A N/A FSD Pharma $190,000.00 199.99 -$35.28 million ($1.12) -0.84

FSD Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Procaps Group S.A.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Procaps Group S.A and FSD Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Procaps Group S.A 0 0 2 0 3.00 FSD Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Procaps Group S.A currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.09%. Given Procaps Group S.A’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Procaps Group S.A is more favorable than FSD Pharma.

Volatility & Risk

Procaps Group S.A has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FSD Pharma has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Procaps Group S.A beats FSD Pharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Procaps Group S.A Company Profile (Get Rating)

Procaps Group is a developer of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical solutions, medicines and hospital supplies. It develops, manufactures and markets over-the-counter and prescription drugs, nutritional supplements and high-potency clinical solutions. Procaps Group, formerly known as Union Acquisition Corp. II, is based in BARRANQUILLA, Colombia.

FSD Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

FSD Pharma Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical research and development company. Its lead candidate includes FSD 201 that is in the Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19 disease. The company also develops drugs for the treatment of pain, inflammation, and neurological disorders. It has license agreements with Epitech Group SpA.; and with Innovet Italia S.R.L. to develop veterinary drugs for the treatment of gastro-intestinal diseases in dogs and cats. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

