Contrasting Oscar Health (OSCR) and Its Competitors

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) is one of 13 publicly-traded companies in the “Hospital & medical service plans” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Oscar Health to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Oscar Health and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oscar Health 1 2 2 0 2.20 Oscar Health Competitors 108 1135 2309 51 2.64

Oscar Health presently has a consensus price target of $11.70, indicating a potential upside of 37.00%. As a group, “Hospital & medical service plans” companies have a potential upside of 3.65%. Given Oscar Health’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Oscar Health is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.2% of Oscar Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oscar Health and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oscar Health $1.84 billion -$572.61 million -2.59 Oscar Health Competitors $71.33 billion $2.57 billion 5.99

Oscar Health’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Oscar Health. Oscar Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Oscar Health and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oscar Health -31.11% -35.39% -16.59% Oscar Health Competitors -5.34% -3.70% -4.00%

Summary

Oscar Health rivals beat Oscar Health on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Oscar Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oscar Health, Inc. provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients. It also provides reinsurance products. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc. and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc. in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

