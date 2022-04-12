Conwest Associates, LP (OTCMKTS:CWPS) Declares $0.93 Dividend

Conwest Associates, LP (OTCMKTS:CWPS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, April 4th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.933 per share on Friday, April 29th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of CWPS opened at $28.13 on Tuesday. Conwest Associates has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.45.

Conwest Associates Company Profile

Conwest Associates, LP collects and distributes royalty payments. The company is based in Westlake Village, California.

