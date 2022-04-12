Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.68.

Several research analysts have commented on CPPMF shares. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.75 to C$5.80 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of CPPMF stock opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $603.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 2.21.

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $108.49 million during the quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

