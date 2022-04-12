CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 667 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $116,051.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 900,000 shares in the company, valued at $156,591,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $115,857.90.

On Wednesday, April 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.06, for a total value of $112,763.02.

On Monday, April 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $114,470.54.

On Friday, March 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $172,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $327,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $325,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $161,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total value of $331,180.00.

On Monday, February 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.04, for a total value of $320,080.00.

CRVL stock opened at $174.01 on Tuesday. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $105.81 and a 1 year high of $213.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.80.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $164.51 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CorVel by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,381,000 after buying an additional 78,436 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CorVel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,375,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CorVel by 5,622.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 44,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,152,000 after buying an additional 43,237 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new position in CorVel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,609,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in CorVel by 1,139.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,552,000 after buying an additional 28,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CRVL. StockNews.com began coverage on CorVel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

