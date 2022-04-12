CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 667 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $115,857.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,330,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $116,051.33.

On Wednesday, April 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.06, for a total value of $112,763.02.

On Monday, April 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $114,470.54.

On Friday, March 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $172,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $327,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $325,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $161,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total value of $331,180.00.

On Monday, February 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.04, for a total value of $320,080.00.

CRVL opened at $174.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.80. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.81 and a fifty-two week high of $213.38.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $164.51 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CorVel by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,381,000 after purchasing an additional 78,436 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CorVel by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 150,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CorVel by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CorVel by 4.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,316,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in CorVel during the fourth quarter worth about $14,375,000. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRVL. TheStreet downgraded CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on CorVel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

