Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Short Interest Up 6,600.0% in March

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 6,600.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:COVTY traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $23.34. 64,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,180. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day moving average of $29.80. Covestro has a twelve month low of $21.74 and a twelve month high of $36.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Covestro alerts:

COVTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Covestro from €64.00 ($69.57) to €62.00 ($67.39) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Covestro from €74.00 ($80.43) to €72.00 ($78.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Covestro from €72.00 ($78.26) to €73.00 ($79.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.60.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.