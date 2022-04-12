Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.30 on May 3rd

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a dividend payout ratio of 63.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to earn $7.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.0%.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $113.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.64. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $107.24 and a fifty-two week high of $178.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.42.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The business had revenue of $862.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBRL. StockNews.com cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.86.

In other news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $199,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 376.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

