Cranswick (LON:CWK) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 4,300 ($56.03) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CWK. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($46.91) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.34) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,180 ($54.47).

Get Cranswick alerts:

Shares of CWK stock opened at GBX 3,640 ($47.43) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,547.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,597.48. Cranswick has a 12 month low of GBX 3,118 ($40.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,200 ($54.73). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04.

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.