Credit Suisse Group Cuts Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Price Target to €55.00

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €60.00 ($65.22) to €55.00 ($59.78) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

OTCMKTS SMFKY traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $40.58. 39,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,607. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.55 and a 200 day moving average of $51.24. Smurfit Kappa Group has a twelve month low of $37.83 and a twelve month high of $60.34.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

