Credit Suisse Group Raises Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Price Target to €38.00

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €36.00 ($39.13) to €38.00 ($41.30) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SCGLY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €25.00 ($27.17) to €29.00 ($31.52) in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($34.78) to €29.00 ($31.52) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €30.00 ($32.61) to €34.70 ($37.72) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €25.50 ($27.72) target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.
Shares of SCGLY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.92. The company had a trading volume of 429,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,686. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $8.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.55.
Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile (Get Rating)
Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.
