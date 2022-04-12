Credit Suisse Group Raises Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Price Target to €38.00

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €36.00 ($39.13) to €38.00 ($41.30) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SCGLY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €25.00 ($27.17) to €29.00 ($31.52) in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($34.78) to €29.00 ($31.52) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €30.00 ($32.61) to €34.70 ($37.72) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €25.50 ($27.72) target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Shares of SCGLY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.92. The company had a trading volume of 429,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,686. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $8.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.55.

Société Générale Société anonyme ( OTCMKTS:SCGLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 6.69%. Research analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

