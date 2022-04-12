Critical Contrast: AEA-Bridges Impact (NYSE:IMPX) and Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV)

AEA-Bridges Impact (NYSE:IMPX – Get Rating) and Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AEA-Bridges Impact and Arcimoto, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|AEA-Bridges Impact
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Arcimoto
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2.50
Risk & Volatility
AEA-Bridges Impact has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcimoto has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares AEA-Bridges Impact and Arcimoto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AEA-Bridges Impact
|N/A
|-24.88%
|1.20%
|Arcimoto
|-996.96%
|-68.12%
|-60.78%
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares AEA-Bridges Impact and Arcimoto’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AEA-Bridges Impact
|N/A
|N/A
|$4.82 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Arcimoto
|$4.39 million
|43.63
|-$47.56 million
|($1.30)
|-3.85
AEA-Bridges Impact has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arcimoto.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
82.8% of AEA-Bridges Impact shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of Arcimoto shares are held by institutional investors. 23.6% of Arcimoto shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
About AEA-Bridges Impact (Get Rating)
AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.
About Arcimoto (Get Rating)
Arcimoto, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and rental of three-wheeled electric vehicles. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security. The Deliverator is for last-mile delivery and general fleet utility. The Cameo is for film, sports, and influencers, and the Arcimoto Roadster is an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine. The company was founded by Mark D. Frohnmayer on November 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, OR.
