Critical Contrast: Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) vs. Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) and Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Change Healthcare and Skillz, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Change Healthcare 0 1 2 0 2.67 Skillz 0 4 4 0 2.50

Change Healthcare currently has a consensus target price of $25.75, suggesting a potential upside of 9.34%. Skillz has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 230.74%. Given Skillz’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Skillz is more favorable than Change Healthcare.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.0% of Change Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of Skillz shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Change Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of Skillz shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Change Healthcare and Skillz’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Change Healthcare $3.09 billion 2.38 -$112.21 million ($0.24) -98.12 Skillz $384.09 million 2.74 -$181.38 million ($0.45) -5.71

Change Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Skillz. Change Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skillz, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Change Healthcare has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skillz has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Change Healthcare and Skillz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Change Healthcare -2.27% 12.97% 4.23% Skillz -47.22% -37.99% -28.26%

Summary

Change Healthcare beats Skillz on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Change Healthcare (Get Rating)

Change Healthcare, Inc. engages in the development of a healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow. The Network Solutions segment offers solutions for financial, administrative, clinical and pharmacy transactions, electronic payments, and aggregation and analytics of clinical and financial data. The Technology-Enabled Services includes solutions for financial and administrative management, value-based care, communication and payment, pharmacy benefits administration, and healthcare consulting. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

About Skillz (Get Rating)

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

