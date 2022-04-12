Critical Survey: Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) versus NextNav (NASDAQ:NN)

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) and NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Coda Octopus Group alerts:

This table compares Coda Octopus Group and NextNav’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coda Octopus Group $21.33 million 3.15 $4.95 million $0.45 13.73 NextNav $760,000.00 955.34 -$144.67 million N/A N/A

Coda Octopus Group has higher revenue and earnings than NextNav.

Volatility & Risk

Coda Octopus Group has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextNav has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Coda Octopus Group and NextNav, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coda Octopus Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 NextNav 0 0 3 0 3.00

Coda Octopus Group currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 126.54%. NextNav has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 112.77%. Given Coda Octopus Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Coda Octopus Group is more favorable than NextNav.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.1% of Coda Octopus Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.5% of Coda Octopus Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Coda Octopus Group and NextNav’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coda Octopus Group 22.77% 12.27% 11.32% NextNav N/A -219.22% -20.11%

Summary

Coda Octopus Group beats NextNav on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. engages in designing and manufacturing patented real time 3D sonar solutions. It operates through the following two segments: Marine Technology Business and Marine Engineering Business. The Marine Technology Business segment, also called the Products segment, develops solutions for both commercial and defense subsea market. The Marine Engineering Business segment, also called the Services segment, supplies engineering services primarily to prime defense contractors. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

NextNav Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextNav Inc. provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally. The company sells its solutions directly to customers or through partners. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coda Octopus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coda Octopus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.