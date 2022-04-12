CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRWD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $266.03.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $216.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a PE ratio of -210.29 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.90. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $150.02 and a 12-month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $4,437,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total value of $2,661,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,619 shares of company stock valued at $28,531,747 in the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,527,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,834,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 317.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,184,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,092,000 after acquiring an additional 900,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,495,000. 63.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

