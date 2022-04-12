Culp (NYSE:CULP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Culp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE:CULP opened at $7.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96. Culp has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The firm has a market cap of $93.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Culp ( NYSE:CULP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). Culp had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $80.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Culp will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Culp’s payout ratio is currently 131.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Culp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Culp by 15,938.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Culp by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Culp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Culp by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

