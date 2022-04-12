Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Cushman & Wakefield reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cushman & Wakefield.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CWK shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $23.75 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.94.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, Chairman W Brett White sold 186,304 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $4,087,509.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,259 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,890 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CWK opened at $18.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1-year low of $15.97 and a 1-year high of $23.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.87.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

