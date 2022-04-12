Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.94.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CWK. Raymond James increased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $23.75 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

In related news, Chairman W Brett White sold 186,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $4,087,509.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 13,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $291,529.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 357,259 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,890. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 18,301 shares during the period. Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,071,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,421,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,611,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,128. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Cushman & Wakefield has a one year low of $15.97 and a one year high of $23.54.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. Cushman & Wakefield’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

