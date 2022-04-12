CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $22.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.40. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $24.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.84.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $114.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.24 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.41% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.86%.

In related news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $116,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,187,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,583,000 after purchasing an additional 386,936 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,119,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,208,000 after purchasing an additional 942,421 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,166,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,803,000 after purchasing an additional 499,960 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,429,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,017,000 after purchasing an additional 64,492 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,269,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,233,000 after purchasing an additional 26,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

