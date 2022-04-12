Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of sGC pharmacology to discover, develop and commercialize breakthrough treatments for serious and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of Olinciguat, Praliciguat and IW-6463 which are in clinical stage. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “
Shares of NASDAQ CYCN traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.03. 110,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,553. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $4.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.81.
Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).
