Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of sGC pharmacology to discover, develop and commercialize breakthrough treatments for serious and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of Olinciguat, Praliciguat and IW-6463 which are in clinical stage. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ CYCN traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.03. 110,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,553. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $4.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,142,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 647,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 321,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 378.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 273,600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 390,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 236,896 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).

