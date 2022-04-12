Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.12 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $5.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.50 million and the lowest is $2.80 million. Cytokinetics reported sales of $6.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full year sales of $30.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $65.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $90.91 million, with estimates ranging from $23.69 million to $188.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cytokinetics.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.53. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 149.21% and a negative net margin of 305.72%. The business had revenue of $55.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 729.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CYTK has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.21.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Schlossberg sold 25,196 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $855,656.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 23,148 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $985,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,196 shares of company stock worth $5,852,041. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth $239,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 12.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 101.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 2.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.59. 11,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,799. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.25. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 7.45.

Cytokinetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytokinetics (CYTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.