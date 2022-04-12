CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

CTMX stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.58. The company had a trading volume of 577,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,021. The stock has a market cap of $168.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.55. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.18). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.96% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 22.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 87,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 20.4% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 19,123 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 16.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,109,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 157,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 66.7% during the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

