Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Short Interest Down 87.5% in March

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the March 15th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DNPLY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.91. The company had a trading volume of 80,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,222. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.36. Dai Nippon Printing has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $13.45.

About Dai Nippon Printing (Get Rating)

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books and magazines; flyers and catalogs; business process outsourcing services; solar-powered outdoor LCD digital signage/universally designed touch screen multilingual signage; virtual reality products, business forms, smart cards and magnetic cards, and transparent hologram ribbons; and dye-sublimation thermal transfer printing media and thermal mass transfer printing media, dye-sublimation photo printers, photo related services, and solutions identity verification services, as well as operates hybrid bookstore network under honto brand.

