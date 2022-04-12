Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Now Covered by Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DRI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet cut Darden Restaurants from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.05.
Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $126.54 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $116.04 and a one year high of $164.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.15 and its 200 day moving average is $142.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70.
In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.
Darden Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)
Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.
