Dario Meli Acquires 100,000 Shares of Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA) Stock

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Rating) Director Dario Meli purchased 100,000 shares of Neptune Digital Assets stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 663,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$298,747.80.
Dario Meli also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 24th, Dario Meli purchased 200,000 shares of Neptune Digital Assets stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,140.00.
Neptune Digital Assets stock opened at C$0.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.42. The stock has a market cap of C$51.84 million and a P/E ratio of 11.22. Neptune Digital Assets Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.32 and a 1 year high of C$2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 46.18, a current ratio of 158.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.
Neptune Digital Assets Company Profile (Get Rating)
Neptune Digital Assets Corp. stakes various digital currencies and invests in blockchain technologies in Canada. It invests in Bitcoin mining, tokens, proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance, and associated blockchain technologies. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
