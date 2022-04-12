Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) PT Raised to €198.00

Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €160.00 ($173.91) to €198.00 ($215.22) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DUAVF. Societe Generale downgraded Dassault Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dassault Aviation from €134.00 ($145.65) to €126.00 ($136.96) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dassault Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

Shares of Dassault Aviation stock traded up $11.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.91. 67 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375. Dassault Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $97.16 and a fifty-two week high of $173.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.59.

Dassault Aviation SA is a aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of military and executive aircrafts and business jets. Its products include falcon business jets, falcon support services, civil aircraft, military aircraft, and military support. The company was founded by Marcel Bloch in 1929 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

