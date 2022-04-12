Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Sells $336,425.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $336,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,179,164.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amit Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, Amit Agarwal sold 45 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $7,487.10.

On Friday, March 11th, Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.68, for a total value of $326,700.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total value of $433,100.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $340,475.00.

Shares of DDOG traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.50. 2,990,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,564,458. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,935.44 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 88.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile (Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

