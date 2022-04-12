Datto’s (MSP) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Datto (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Northland Securities set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Datto in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Datto from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Datto in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Shares of MSP stock opened at $34.65 on Monday. Datto has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $34.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.73.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Datto had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $164.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.16 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Datto will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 72,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $1,723,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 29,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $825,217.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 261,783 shares of company stock worth $6,652,944. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Datto by 67.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datto by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Datto by 18.9% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Datto by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Datto by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

