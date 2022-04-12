David Scott Maclaren Sells 14,188 Shares of MediaValet Inc. (CVE:MVP) Stock

MediaValet Inc. (CVE:MVP – Get Rating) Director David Scott Maclaren sold 14,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.88, for a total transaction of C$26,673.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,297,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,438,986.04.

CVE:MVP traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,658. MediaValet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of C$95.48 million and a P/E ratio of -19.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.50.

MVP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of MediaValet from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of MediaValet from C$2.75 to C$2.10 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

MediaValet Inc develops and delivers enterprise cloud software to manage the digital media assets worldwide. It offers Enterprise Digital Asset Management (DAM) platform that helps to create, find, work with, manage, and share digital assets; CreativeSPACES, a hybrid cloud/on premise tool for collaborating between team members, the core DAM, and other media creation software; and other modules modules for advanced artificial intelligence, audio/video intelligence, mobile support, content publishing, and open application programming interface developer tools.

