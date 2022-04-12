Dax Sanders Sells 91,129 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,088.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $19.26 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 138.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

