Dax Sanders Sells 91,129 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,088.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of KMI stock opened at $19.26 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.20.
Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.36.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.
About Kinder Morgan (Get Rating)
Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.
