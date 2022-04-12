Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Receives $36.55 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

DH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

In related news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth acquired 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,672,000 after purchasing an additional 756,587 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1,854.3% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,959,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 431.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,600,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,679 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,245,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 258.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,116,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,514,000 after purchasing an additional 805,036 shares in the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DH stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.90. The company had a trading volume of 256,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,671. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.99. Definitive Healthcare has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.78 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

