Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) PT Lowered to 306.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 308.00 to 306.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

WILLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Demant A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Demant A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Demant A/S from 340.00 to 309.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Demant A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.50.

Get Demant A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:WILLF remained flat at $$38.61 during trading hours on Tuesday. Demant A/S has a 52 week low of $38.61 and a 52 week high of $59.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.91.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.