DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Denso Corporation is the global manufacturer and supplier of automotive technology, systems and auto parts. Its automotive supplies include advanced technology, systems and components in the areas of thermal, power train control, electric, electronics and information and safety. The Company’s product line includes body electronics, hybrid vehicle components, automatic identification products, industrial robots, programmable logic controllers; and products that provide engine management, climate control, driving control and safety. Products offered by Denso are: automotive air conditioning, heaters, cockpit modules, radiators, starters, alternators, concealed rear wipers, windshield wiper, washer systems, power windows, airbag sensing, lane keeping assist, electric power steering systems, battery ECU, DC-DC converters, integrated starter generators, electric compressors, car navigation systems, electronic toll collection systems, and data communication modules. Denso is headquartered in Kariya City, Japan. “

Get DENSO alerts:

DENSO stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.91. 109,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,000. The stock has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.86. DENSO has a 52-week low of $27.91 and a 52-week high of $44.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.34 and its 200 day moving average is $36.21.

DENSO ( OTCMKTS:DNZOY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. DENSO had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.07%. Equities research analysts expect that DENSO will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DENSO (Get Rating)

DENSO Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers air-conditioning systems, including heat pump air-conditioning systems, control system and refrigerant products, air-conditioning system heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DENSO (DNZOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DENSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENSO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.