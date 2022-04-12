Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Price Target to GBX 860

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 670 ($8.73) to GBX 860 ($11.21) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BAESY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale lowered shares of BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 710 ($9.25) to GBX 830 ($10.82) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $575.67.

OTCMKTS:BAESY traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.73. The company had a trading volume of 61,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,352. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $40.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in BAE Systems by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 167,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 28,970 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BAE Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BAE Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in BAE Systems by 41.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

