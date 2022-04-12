Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Price Target to €185.00

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €184.00 ($200.00) to €185.00 ($201.09) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($190.22) to €180.00 ($195.65) in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Deutsche Börse from €150.00 ($163.04) to €156.00 ($169.57) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($195.65) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Deutsche Börse from €174.60 ($189.78) to €171.20 ($186.09) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.03.

OTCMKTS:DBOEY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,670. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $18.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average of $16.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.79.

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Börse will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

