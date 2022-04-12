Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Price Target to €185.00

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €184.00 ($200.00) to €185.00 ($201.09) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($190.22) to €180.00 ($195.65) in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Deutsche Börse from €150.00 ($163.04) to €156.00 ($169.57) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($195.65) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Deutsche Börse from €174.60 ($189.78) to €171.20 ($186.09) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.03.
OTCMKTS:DBOEY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,670. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $18.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average of $16.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.79.
About Deutsche Börse (Get Rating)
Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deutsche Börse (DBOEY)
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.