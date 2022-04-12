Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Westlake (NYSE:WLK)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $135.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WLK. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Westlake from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Westlake from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Westlake from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.86.

Westlake stock opened at $114.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.76. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.29. Westlake has a fifty-two week low of $78.06 and a fifty-two week high of $127.21.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.36. Westlake had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Westlake will post 18.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

In other Westlake news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total transaction of $111,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger L. Kearns sold 10,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,301,958.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,673 over the last quarter. Insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 402.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 43,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter worth about $1,590,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 535.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter worth about $930,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 40.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 15,932 shares during the period.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

