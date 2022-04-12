Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) to “Buy”

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on JBHT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.05.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $4.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,083,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,814. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.95 and its 200 day moving average is $194.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $155.11 and a one year high of $218.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04.
In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.
About J.B. Hunt Transport Services (Get Rating)
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.
