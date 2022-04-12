Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €185.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) has been given a €185.00 ($201.09) price target by Deutsche Bank Rese… in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DB1. UBS Group set a €185.00 ($201.09) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($167.39) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($206.52) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €184.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €192.00 ($208.70) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Börse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €168.61 ($183.28).

DB1 opened at €167.25 ($181.79) on Tuesday. Deutsche Börse has a 1-year low of €132.65 ($144.18) and a 1-year high of €166.30 ($180.76). The company has a 50-day moving average of €156.31 and a 200-day moving average of €149.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.42.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

