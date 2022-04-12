Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Short Interest Down 95.7% in March

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the March 15th total of 141,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DLAKY stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $7.70. 28,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,953. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.79.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DLAKY shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €5.50 ($5.98) target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €5.20 ($5.65) to €5.70 ($6.20) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.78.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.