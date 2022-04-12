Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Receives $26.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.50.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DTEGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($28.26) to €26.50 ($28.80) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Deutsche Telekom from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.
Shares of OTCMKTS DTEGY remained flat at $$18.60 during midday trading on Monday. 166,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,824. The company has a market capitalization of $88.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $22.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.
About Deutsche Telekom (Get Rating)
Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.