DFS Furniture’s (DFS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 450 ($5.86) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 148.07% from the stock’s previous close.

DFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on DFS Furniture from GBX 365 ($4.76) to GBX 325 ($4.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get DFS Furniture alerts:

Shares of LON:DFS opened at GBX 181.40 ($2.36) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.81, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.10. DFS Furniture has a 1 year low of GBX 171.37 ($2.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 318.50 ($4.15). The company has a market cap of £468.56 million and a P/E ratio of 9.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 212.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 240.81.

In related news, insider Alison Hutchinson bought 18,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of £40,525.92 ($52,809.38).

About DFS Furniture (Get Rating)

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DFS Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFS Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.