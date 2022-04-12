DHT (NYSE:DHT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DHT MARITIME INC., formerly Double Hull Tankers, Inc. operates a fleet of double-hull crude oil tankers on international routes. DHT’s modern fleet consists of three Very Large Crude Carriers, two Suezmax tankers and four Aframax tankers. DHT intends to pursue a strategy of providing shareholders with a stable and visible distribution and also position the Company to use its incremental cash flow to fund future growth opportunities. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DHT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.53.

Shares of DHT stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.32. 2,053,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,544,005. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average is $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.00 and a beta of -0.38. DHT has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $7.19.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. DHT had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DHT will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of DHT by 39.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,648 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 8,720 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DHT by 411.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after buying an additional 917,361 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DHT by 63.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,655 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 10,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DHT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $789,000. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHT Company Profile (Get Rating)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

